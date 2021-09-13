Diversity, outdoor sales on Farmington Hills council agendas

Farmington Hills officials will hear a presentation from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) consultant Darlene King during a Monday study session.

Council members in August approved a contract with Life’s Journey Training & Consulting, in collaboration with Essence Learning, LLC, in an amount not to exceed $65,000 per year. The two-year plan outlined in King’s presentation includes focus groups, data collection, and launching a DEI council.

The agenda also includes conversations about an Innovation, Energy and Environmental Sustainability Committee and temporary outdoor sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting agenda:

Proclamation recognizing Alex Hamilton for his video highlighting life in Farmington Hills

Postponing plans for a project on the former St. Vincent & Sarah Fisher property to September 27

Appointment of Marc Thomas to the Committee to Increase Voter Participation

Find agendas and supporting materials for both meetings on Monday morning at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx.

Regular meetings are live-streamed at youtube.com/user/FHChannel8, broadcast live on the city’s cable channel (Spectrum—Channel 203; AT&T—Channel 99) and available the following day on the city’s website.