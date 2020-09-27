Dispose of old meds during Farmington Hills event

Farmington Hills Police Department will host an October 24 Prescription Drug Take-Back Day to give residents an opportunity to clear unused medications from their homes.

Held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event represents a partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and will be held at Police Headquarters, 31655 W. 11 Rd.

During the October 2019 National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, police collected 648 pounds of prescription drugs, which were then destroyed by the DEA in accordance with all applicable federal and state laws and regulations. Since the program began in 2010, the DEA has taken over 12 million pounds of drugs out of circulation.

According to the National Safety Council, teens are more likely to abuse a prescription drug than an illegal street drug, and 70 percent of those who have abused prescription painkillers reported getting them through friends or relatives. Expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs accessible in homes can promote this abuse and cause an unacceptable risk to public health and safety.

Residents of any city may participate in Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, and everyone must wear a mask when they enter Police Headquarters. Unwanted prescription drugs are accepted anonymously in any type of container and no identifying information is required. The DEA does not accept drugs in liquid form.

To learn more, call 248-871-2770.