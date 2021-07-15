Dispose of household hazardous waste this weekend in Wixom

Residents in Farmington, Farmington Hills and all of RRRASOC’s member communities can get rid of household hazardous waste, have documents shredded, and drop off items for Simple Recycling on July 17 in Wixom.

The event happens, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wixom DPW, 2041 Charms Road.

Items accepted at RRRASOC (Resource Recovery and Recycling Authority of Southwest Oakland County) events include oil-based paint, solvents, automotive fluids, household cleaners, lawn and garden chemicals, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, and unused/expired medications.

Residents may also bring unwanted and broken electronics. Package batteries separate from light bulbs to reduce risk of breakage.

Items not accepted include latex paint, explosives, smoke detectors, radioactive waste, or commercial/business waste.

Residents can bring up to three boxes or 100 pounds for shredding. Simple Recycling accepts clothing, shoes, accessories, and other household discards. Keep items separate from hazardous waste.

View a complete list of items accepted at rrrasoc.org or by calling 248-208-2270.