Direct Hearing opens for in-office patient visits

Direct Hearing, 6960 Orchard Lake Road, Ste. 200, is open for in-office patient visits.

Our caring staff takes pride in providing individualized hearing solutions in a family friendly, pressure-free environment. Comprehensive hearing evaluations are no charge because it’s so important that you know how you’re hearing.

We’re screening patients on the phone with COVID-19 questions when confirming appointments. Please stay in your car and call the office when you arrive to avoid patient cross over. We ask that you wear a mask during your visit. We allow ample time between patients for thorough cleaning. Curbside audiology services are available for routine clean and check appointments and repairs.

Call 248-657-4327 to schedule your appointment for contactless service.