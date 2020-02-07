Dinner benefits Optimists childhood health run/walk

A February 12 four-course dinner, complete with 90-point wine pairings, will raise funds for the Michigan Optimists 2020 Walk/Run for Childhood Health & Wellness, which will be held May 16 in downtown Farmington.

Held at John Cowley & Sons in downtown Farmington, the evening will also include the chance to take home gift baskets, a special bottle of wine, and a Valentine’s Day surprise.

Cost is $75 per person, and seating is limited. Call 248-474-5941 to reserve your table.

Here’s a look at the menu:

The Michigan Optimists Walk/Run for Childhood Health & Wellness will be a timed event for runners. For more information, contact Pamela Batcho, pmbatcho@gmail.com.