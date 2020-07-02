Detroit math teachers council honors Farmington Schools educator

The Detroit Area Council of Teachers of Mathematics (DACTM) has named Farmington Public Schools teacher Desiree Harrison its Christine Kincaid-Dewey Educator of the Year.

The award was presented by past recipient and current DACTM Treasurer Scot Acre via Zoom at a year-end membership and awards meeting. Harrison received a lifetime DACTM membership and a plaque.

“It is an honor and privilege to be recognized by an organization so near and dear to my heart,” she said. “I am humbled to be in the same space as the wonderful educator that this award is named after, Christine Kincaid-Dewey. The teaching and learning of mathematics is a true passion of mine, and I am looking forward to continuing to be a part of DACTM moving forward into the fall.”

A Farmington Schools elementary math coach, Harrison has served for seven years on the DACTM board. In November 2019, she was elected to the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics board. She recently launched a podcast for parents and educators, called “The Kids Math Talk”.

To learn more, visit dactm.org.