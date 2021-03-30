Detour starts Tuesday for 11 Mile construction project

A stretch of 11 Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster in Farmington Hills closed Tuesday, for construction of a center turn lane and other improvements.

Westbound traffic on 11 Mile flows as usual. Eastbound drivers will be directed to a detour route on 12 Mile Road. Both lanes should open up in early September.

Karen Mondora, Director of Public Services, said the project has been on the books for five years. It also includes sidewalk and drain work.

“We have some federal funding awarded to the project, and that takes some time to work through,” she said. The city will receive up to $2.2 million through the Surface Transportation Program for the $3.6 million project.

Mondora said the center lane should reduce rear-end traffic crashes. Workers will also bridge a “sidewalk gap” and upgrade a traffic signal at Skye Drive.

The sidewalk work resulted in tree clearing on the south side of the road. Mondora said residents can apply for replacement trees, within certain criteria.

Sign up for email updates on the city’s website.