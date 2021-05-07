Despite COVID, Farmington Musicale holds annual competition

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Farmington Musicale held its 52nd annual student musician competition this year and awarded more than $2,000 in cash prizes.
The Awards for Musical Excellence Competition is open to music students who live or attend school in the Farmington community. Award categories include voice, piano, strings, and other instruments.
The Musicale held auditions and a recital virtually, with judges selecting these winners:
- 1st place: Helen Lehmann, piano, Grade 8, Power Middle
- 2nd place: Advaith Vijayan, piano, Grade 8, East Middle
- 1st place: Sabrina Warner, piano, Grade 10, Detroit Country Day
- 1st place: Carson Drake, trombone, Grade 7, Power Middle
- 2nd place: Colin Amayo, trombone, Grade 7, Power Middle
- 1st place: Nicholas Callcut, cello, Grade 12, North Farmington
- 2nd place: Connor Thompson, viola, Grade 11, North Farmington
- Honorable Mention: Brian Lee, cello, Grade 11, North Farmington
- 1st place: Sabrina Warner, vocal, Grade 10, Detroit Country Day