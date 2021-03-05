DECA recognizes Farmington High store with gold award

Even though Farmington High School has been closed to students during the COVID-19 pandemic, its school store has won an award from DECA, an organization for career and technical students.

The Falcon’s Nest is among six, Michigan school-based enterprises (SBEs) to achieve Gold Level status for the 2020-2021 school year and will be recognized during DECA’s Virtual International Career Development Conference in April.

SBEs are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate national curriculum standards in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management.

The FHS DECA members who contributed to the certification were seniors Meghan Burba and Stephanie Lu, with the assistance of their DECA chapter advisor, Nina Merget. The store has a 53-year history inside the high school.

“I am so proud of my School Based Enterprise students who were able to plan, merchandise, and promote three pop up stores,” Merget said in a press release. “Students worked hard to keep our Falcon’s Nest a viable enterprise and allowed us to earn this Gold Status from national DECA.”

DECA certifies SBEs at three levels: bronze, silver, and gold. To apply, students must submit extensive documentation that explains how the SBE demonstrates the practice of various marketing and retail standards.