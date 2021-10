The Dawoodi Bohras community in Farmington Hills will host a drive-thru food pantry on World Food Day, October 16.

The event runs 9-11:30 a.m., or as long as supplies last, at 20959 Orchard Lake Road. Pull into the parking lot from Orchard Lake; volunteers will bring food to your vehicle.

Learn more by calling 313-558-7220 or writing to detroit.mi@usa.thedawoodibohras.com

Reported by Farmington Voice