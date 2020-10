The Tawheed Center of Farmington Hills, together with Muslim Family Services, will host a mobile food pantry on Saturday, October 17.

The food pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for community residents who are in need. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-packaged boxes of food will be provided curbside at the Tawheed Center, 29707 W. 10 Mile Rd.

These events are held on the third Saturday of each month. To learn more, call 248-252-6962.