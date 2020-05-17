Crowdfunding drive supports downtown Farmington businesses

The Farmington Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has launched a crowdfunding drive that will provide direct assistance to downtown Farmington business owners affected by COVID-19.

All funds raised through Patronicity, a platform that combines crowdfunding and sponsored grant dollars, will help businesses purchase personal protective equipment and cover other costs they incur due to new public health guidelines. Dollars raised will be matched 1:1 with up to $4,000 by Main Street Oakland County.

As of Sunday evening, more than $1,000 had been raised toward the initial $5,000 goal. To contribute, visit patronicity.com/project/support_downtown_farmington_businesses#!/