CPR classes return July 15 in Farmington Hills

Learn life-saving skills July 15 during an American Heart Association Heartsaver® Class held in the upstairs training room at Fire Station #4, 28711 Drake Rd., in Farmington Hills.

Offered through the Farmington Hills/Farmington Emergency Preparedness Commission and Farmington Hills Fire Department, instruction includes CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation), AED (automated external defibrillator), and “Stop the Bleed” tourniquet training from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Cost is $10 for Farmington Hills/Farmington residents and $20 for non-residents. An additional $20 fee applies for anyone who requires a Red Cross certificate.

Participants must prepay and be at least 12 years old. To register or learn more, write to Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.