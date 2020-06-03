COVID won’t stop Farmington Hills 8-year-old’s fundraiser

A Farmington Hills 8-year-old who has for three years raised funds to fight multiple sclerosis (MS) isn’t going to let the COVID-19 pandemic stop her from doing good.

Amelia Nordahus planned to organize her 4th annual Amelia’s Little Bike-a-Thon for MS, geared for kids ages 9 and younger. The event, typically held in May, included pizza and plenty of fun, benefitting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS). Amelia’s mother, Tanya, lives with MS.

Instead, kids are invited to sign up and collect donations for Amelia’s Little Workout for MS. On June 20, starting at 9 a.m. in their own homes, participants will do a 15-minute exercise circuit twice for a 30-minute workout together via Zoom. The work-out involves lots of jumping jacks, running in place, sit-ups, wall sits, and more.

There’s a $25 per child fundraising minimum, and all donations are due by June 30.

“It’ll be a good way to fundraise for MS since we can’t do a bike-a-thon,” Amelia said. “It will be very fun.”

Since she was two weeks old, Amelia has attended the annual Mid-Michigan Bike MS ride, with her mom, dad, and grandpa. Her mother, Tanya, said Amelia often helps her around the house, saying, “I’ll do that, Mommy. I know you are tired.”

With the help of her friends and family, Amelia has raised over $4,000 in the past three years between her bike-a-thon and Amelia’s Little Lemonade Stand for MS, putting her among Michigan’s top fundraisers.

“We think it’s fantastic that she’s coming up with new and imaginative ways to fundraise for MS given the current constraints,” said proud parents Tanya and Mark Nordhaus. “She really wants to make a difference.”

For more information about the event, for pledge sheets, to RSVP, and to get the Zoom login, write to BikeAmelia@gmail.com.

For more information about Amelia’s fundraising efforts, visit facebook.com/Amelias-Little-Bike-a-Thon-for-Multiple-Sclerosis-1808355399470097/. You can also contribute at main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/AmeliaN20.