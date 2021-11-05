COVID vaccines for ages 5+ Sunday in Farmington Hills

Sri Sharadamba Temple, 26325 Halsted in Farmington Hills, will host a COVID-19 vaccine drive November 7, 2-6 p.m., for ages 5 and older

The Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 and for ages 12 and up, and Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson boosters for eligible individuals will be administered inside the Temple’s community hall. To register, visit signupgenius.com/go/10C0C45A8AB28A6FCC43-covid19.

Second doses will be offered on November 28.

You should bring:

Proof of ID (preferably a printed copy also)

For the Booster Dose, your Vaccination Card

A parent or guardian must accompany those ages 5-17.

If you have questions, call 734-287-3880.

Reported by Farmington Voice