COVID News from Amani Life Counseling, Direct Hearing

Amani Life Counseling; 33312 Grand River Ave., Suite 102, Farmington, MI 48336

amanilifecounseling.com

Feeling stressed? Learn how to manage your anxiety better by setting up a session to speak with Stephanie Crane, owner of Amani Life Counseling. Stephanie has over 25 years of clinical expertise treating adolescents and adults, and is available to help you or your loved one, manage stress from the comfort of your own home! Teletherapy sessions are covered by most insurances and EAP groups. Set up a free consultation appointment with Stephanie to see if your plan is covered and get started managing your anxiety today! #getsomecalm with Amani Life Counseling.

Direct Hearing 6960 Orchard Lake Rd., Ste. 200 W. Bloomfield, MI 48322

directhearing.biz

Direct Hearing is an audiology and hearing aid dispensing practice seeing patients in the office for all services or curbside for clean and check appointments or repairs. Covid-19 protocols are in place including screening with appropriate questions, mask wearing, temperature taking and thorough cleaning between patients. Hearing is essential!