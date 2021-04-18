COVID contributes to record low Farmington crime rates

Director Ted Warthman will present an annual report Monday that shows the impact of COVID-19 on the Farmington Public Safety Department.

The presentation is part of the April 19 regular city council meeting, held virtually at 7 p.m. During a 6 p.m. special meeting, officials will interview two candidates for the Construction Board of Appeals and hear a report about the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission.

Warthman’s presentation, included in an online packet, credits the pandemic, in part, for across-the-board declines. The department arrested just 249 adults last year, a stunning drop from 600-700 in each of the previous four years.

“While these historically low crime statistics are most likely the result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Warthman wrote, “the members of the Farmington Public Safety Department continued to remain highly visible to its residents, visitors, and motorists that passed through the city in 2020 which I am sure had an impact as well.”

Other items on the 7 p.m. agenda include:

consideration of a $90,000 loan from the general fund to the Farmington Civic Theater

event applications for the Library History Challenge and Summer Reading Final Dance Party, and the VegMichigan vegan festival

acceptance of an Oakland County West Nile Grant

extending the 2018 Concrete Road Patching Program with Hartwell Cement Company to include City Hall ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) improvements

transmittal of the proposed 2021-2022 budget

Council members will hold the 6 p.m. special and 7 p.m. regular meetings via the Zoom teleconferencing platform. Instructions for attending are posted at farmgov.com.

The agenda and supporting materials are available here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx