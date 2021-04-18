COVID contributes to record low Farmington crime rates

Director Ted Warthman will present an annual report Monday that shows the impact of COVID-19 on the Farmington Public Safety Department.
The presentation is part of the April 19 regular city council meeting, held virtually at 7 p.m. During a 6 p.m. special meeting, officials will interview two candidates for the Construction Board of Appeals and hear a report about the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission.
Warthman’s presentation, included in an online packet, credits the pandemic, in part, for across-the-board declines. The department arrested just 249 adults last year, a stunning drop from 600-700 in each of the previous four years.
“While these historically low crime statistics are most likely the result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Warthman wrote, “the members of the Farmington Public Safety Department continued to remain highly visible to its residents, visitors, and motorists that passed through the city in 2020 which I am sure had an impact as well.”
Other items on the 7 p.m. agenda include:
- consideration of a $90,000 loan from the general fund to the Farmington Civic Theater
- event applications for the Library History Challenge and Summer Reading Final Dance Party, and the VegMichigan vegan festival
- acceptance of an Oakland County West Nile Grant
- extending the 2018 Concrete Road Patching Program with Hartwell Cement Company to include City Hall ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) improvements
- transmittal of the proposed 2021-2022 budget
Council members will hold the 6 p.m. special and 7 p.m. regular meetings via the Zoom teleconferencing platform. Instructions for attending are posted at farmgov.com.
The agenda and supporting materials are available here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx