COVID case closes Farmington library

Farmington Community Library buildings are closed to patrons for a few days, due to a COVID exposure.

The Farmington building at 23500 Liberty Street will be closed for deep cleaning through Wednesday, April 21. The Farmington Hills building, 32737 W. 12 Mile Road, will provide only curbside and phone service, and will close daily at 6 p.m.

Both buildings are expected to open again at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 22. The library remains in Phase 4 of a six-phase reopening plan, which includes limited access to computers and 30-minute visits.

This is the second COVID-related closure this month. Both buildings closed on April 2 and 3; the Farmington Hills location did not reopen until April 12.