COVID-19 will change Farmington’s farmers market

The Farmington Farmers Market will return this year, but Market Master Walt Gajewski doesn’t know yet exactly when or how.

We spoke this week with Gajewski, who is recovering from a bout with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), in a 3-part episode of our new podcast, Farmington Voices.

In Part 1, Gajewski talks about his experience with COVID-19 and recovery from the virus, and what he’s doing now for the 2020 market season.

In Part 2 of our conversation, Gajewski discusses how the 2020 Farmington Farmers Market might look, based on guidance from state and industry organizations.

In the final part of our conversation, Gajewski explains why market-goers can feel good about the food they purchase from local growers, and talks more about the 2020 season.