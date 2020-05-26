COVID-19 testing widens; Farmington Hills facilities among providers

Two Farmington Hills facilities are among providers now offering expanded COVID-19 testing under a new Executive Order.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed Executive Order 2020-104, with a new category of community testing sites that offer testing without an advance order, and without charging an out-of-pocket cost. It also allows nurses, pharmacists, and physicians assistants to administer tests without a doctor’s order

“We need to keep working to expand testing, which is why it is crucial that Michiganders who have COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, or have been in contact with someone who has the virus can get tested,” Whitmer said. “This Executive Order will pave the way for more community testing sites to open as we work towards our goal of 15,000 tests administered daily in Michigan. We owe it to the real heroes of this crisis — medical workers, first responders and other essential workers — to do what we can to stop the spread of the virus.”

Among the Oakland County testing sites listed at michigan.gov/coronavirustest are Beaumont Urgent Care – Farmington Hills, 27810 Grand River, and Passport Health – Farmington Hills

Clinic, 28200 Orchard Lake Rd., Suite 107. Appointments are required, check the website for more information and for other sites in neighboring communities.