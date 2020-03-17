COVID-19 concerns close Farmington, Hills city buildings

At the end of their business day on March 17, the City of Farmington and City of Farmington Hills closed City Halls and other government buildings, to slow the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Farmington

City Hall will close except for public safety business. City staff will continue to work, answering questions and providing assistance by phone and via email. According to a notice on the city’s website:

“We continue to encourage use of our online services – a list of these services can be found on our website, farmgov.com, under Items of Interest on our home page. We also have a drop box in front of City Hall nearest to Liberty Street.”

Here’s how to reach city staff:

City Manager David Murphy: 248-474-5500, ext. 2221

Public Safety: 248-474-4700, select option 2 for the desk officer

Director of Finance and Administration Chris Weber: 248-474-5500, ext. 2247

City Clerk Mary Mullison: 248-474-5500, ext. 2218

Director of Economic and Community Development Kevin Christiansen: 248-474-5500, ext. 2229

Superintendent of Public Works Chuck Eudy: 248-473-7250

Downtown Development Authority Director Kate Knight: 248-4747-5500, ext. 2214

The City’s March Board of Review will be open to residents on Thursday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Residents attending may use the buzzer near the front door to enter.

Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills City Hall, the Division of Public Works, Costick Center, Ice Arena, Nature Center, Jon Grant Center, and Longacre House will be closed to the public as of 4:30 p.m. on March 17 and all non-essential operations suspended.

Critical services not impacted include Farmington Hills Police and Fire Department services, emergency dispatch 9-1-1 services, garbage and recycling collection, essential senior transportation services to medical appointments, and Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors.

In addition, the next City Council meeting will be held on March 23, 7:30 p.m., broadcast on the city’s cable channel and later available at fhgov.com. All non-essential commission and committee meetings have been cancelled; Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings will go on as scheduled.

The city previously cancelled all Special Services classes, events, and rentals; that will continue until further notice. City parks remains open to the public.

Residents will find the following services online:

Applications for birth and death certificates from the City Clerk’s Office at fhgov.com/Government/Departments-Divisions/City-Clerk/Birth-and-Death-Certificates.aspx.

Job applications at fhgov.com/Government/Departments-Divisions/Human-Resources/Employment.aspx or via fax to 248-871-2491.

Registration for Special Services activities recreg.fhgov.com/.

Assessing documents such as Property Transfer Affidavits, Principal Residence Exemptions, and Rescinds, may be emailed to addresschg@fhgov.com, faxed to 248-871-2471 or placed in the dropbox/slot on the wall at the south entrance to City Hall.

Pay fees for dog licenses at fhgov.com/Government/Departments-Divisions/Finance/Dog-Licenses.aspx

If you are dropping items off at City Hall:

Please call to set up a delivery time, if possible.

Use the secure dropbox/slot at the south entrance to City Hall for envelopes, and the locked dropbox there for larger items.

The Department of Planning and Community Development will still process permits, including Building Permits. These can be mailed or placed in the dropbox/slot.

If you have special needs and require assistance, please call 248-871-2410.

For general information, call the City’s Customer Service Hotline at 248-871-2410. Staff will be available Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

After business hours, use the Contact Us By Email inquiry form on the bottom of the main page at fhgov.com.

For information about: