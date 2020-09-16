County puts parks millage increase on November ballot

Voters will find an Oakland County Parks and Recreation millage increase request on their November 3 ballots, the first in more than 50 years.

County officials say the system has grown from one park and 190 acres in 1966 to 13 parks and nearly 7,000 acres today, with no millage increase. The county operates Glen Oaks Golf Course and historic clubhouse on 13 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

The ballot request would raise the rate from .2310 mills – reduced by law from the original .25 mills – to .35 mills. The owner of a $200,000 (taxable value of about $100,000) home or business will pay $12 more per year to maintain the system.

“If you think of all the technology that has changed in 54 years or how we’ve grown since 1966, you can understand why Oakland County Parks and Recreation needs to get current with the times,” Executive Officer Dan Stencil said in a press release. “We have cut budgets, extended the life of equipment and put capital and maintenance projects on hold for years. Parks Commissioners and staff want to make the investment in recreation for our residents, their families, businesses and partners in Oakland County.”

The .35 mills will allow the county to:

offer free annual vehicle permits to Oakland County residents who are seniors (62 and older), active military, veterans, and residents with permanent disabilities

refresh parks system assets

expand trails

enhance outreach and support of local recreation programs

increase environmental conservation efforts across the county

To learn more, visit oakgov.com/parks/Pages/default.aspx.