County opens up COVID vaccine appointments for kids

The Oakland County Health Division (OCHD) has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments for kids ages 5-12, including a clinic at North Farmington High School in Farmington Hills.

OCHD received 14,400 pediatric doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has unanimously recommended emergency use authorization to administer them.

The North Farmington clinic will be held Tuesday, November 16, 4-7:30 p.m. Sign up and find a full list of vaccine clinics at oaklandcountyvaccine.com.

“We’re excited having the vaccine available for children. It’s a huge step in ending this pandemic and the best way to keep our kids healthy and in school,” said Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust.

Reported by Farmington Voice