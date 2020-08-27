County offers testing, CARES aid to start the school year

Oakland County officials have announced two initiatives that will support schools and students as classes resume starting Monday.

The county will expand its free drive-thru testing to include school-age children beginning Aug. 31. Children must be from 4- to 17-years-old, have symptoms of coronavirus, and be residents of or attend school in OaklandCounty. Testing is available weekdays by appointment only.

Parents can begin scheduling an appointment for their symptomatic children beginning August 27, through the Public Health Oakland Nurse on Call hotline at 800-848-5533. No doctor’s note or prescription is needed and there is no fee.

“COVID-19 symptoms are milder in children than in adults, and some infected children may not have obvious signs of being sick,” Oakland County Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust said. “It is very important that parents and guardians trust their instincts and be overly cautious of all health and behavior changes, and keep their child home from school and contact their pediatrician, family care practitioner or our Nurse on Call if their child is even mildly ill.”

The Health Division encourages all residents to monitor their health symptoms carefully, including daily temperature checks, and to stay home when feeling mildly sick, or if feeling the onset of symptoms.

Drive-thru testing is available on Mondays and Wednesdays at the South Oakland Health Center at 27725 Greenfield Road in Southfield; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Oakland County government campus, 1200 N. Telegraph Road in Pontiac; and on Fridays at Oakland Community College, Orchard Ridge Campus at 28696 Oakland, Farmington Hills.

General COVID-19 resources can be found on the Health Division’s website at oakgov.com/covid or by contacting Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533 or noc@oakgov.com. Nurse on Call is available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

CARES aid

County commissioners on September 3 are expected to approve the allocation of $28 million in federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds to support public and charter schools’ plans for starting the school year safely.

Funds will be awarded based in part on need and the number of students, teachers and number of students who receive free or reduced-price lunches.

“Oakland County has been supporting all stakeholders during the pandemic – small businesses, non-profit organizations, our cities, villages and townships – and with the school year starting, it is crucial we do all we can to help our schools provide a safe environment in-school or virtually, and ensure districts get the support they need,” Coulter said. “We want parents and students to have confidence their school experience will be safe.”