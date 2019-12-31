County directory cover contest open to high school seniors

The deadline for the Oakland County Directory Cover Art Contest has been extended to January 13, 2020, giving students time to enjoy their winter break.

Oakland County Clerk/Register of Deeds Lisa Brown previously announced an art contest for high school students residing in Oakland County to design the cover of the 2020 Oakland County Directory.

The theme of this year’s contest is Oakland County’s bicentennial. All high school students residing in Oakland County are eligible to enter by submitting an original work of art depicting the county’s 200th anniversary.

The winner will have their artwork featured on the cover of the 2020 Oakland County Directory and will receive a $500 prize from VIBE Credit Union.

All entries must include a fully completed entry form, which can be downloaded from oakgov.com/clerkrod, where a complete list of rules is also available.