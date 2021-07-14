County brings small business program to Farmington Hills

The Farmington Hills Salvation Army will host an Oakland County event on July 28 that will bring support and resources to small business owners emerging from the pandemic.

The free “Local Business Connect” program, which runs from 8-10:30 a.m., includes speakers and time for networking. Topics will include:

“Financial Management,” by Meri Dembrow, senior business consultant, Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Lansing. She will provide examples of financial analysis for marketing and pricing.

“A Short, Action-Oriented Business Plan,” by Diana Dimitroff, senior business consultant, SBDC, Lansing. She will discuss revisiting a business plan while emerging from the pandemic and changing operations; welcoming past customers and attracting new ones.

“Maximizing Your Online Presence,” by Son Tran, founder of Pitch Black Media, Ferndale. He will discuss properly listing your business online, growing location-based searches, and optimizing your digital marketing channels.

Attendees will also meet representatives from the Oakland County Department of Economic Development’s leadership team, as well as CEED Lending, Chaldean Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Oakland County, Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, Michigan Small Business Development Center, Oakland County Business Finance Corporation, Oakland County Michigan Works!, Oakland County Veterans’ Services, and Pitch Black Media.

Sessions will also be held on:

Tuesday, July 20, Flagstar Strand Theatre for The Performing of Arts, 12 N. Saginaw St., Pontiac

Wednesday, July 21, Old Town Hall, 486 Mill St., Ortonville

Thursday, July 22, Lake Orion United Methodist Church, 140 E. Flint St., Lake Orion

You must register at oakgov.com/SmallBusiness. To learn more, write to Erick Phillips at phillipse@oakgov.com.