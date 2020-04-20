County association honors North Farmington counselor

North Farmington High School’s (NFHS) Counselor, Lynn Maher, has been named Oakland Counseling Association’s 2020 Counselor of the Year.

The association annually accepts nominations for the award from administrators or colleagues. Maher was nominated by Abby Lorion and Rania Kattoula, both NFHS guidance counselors.

“Not only does she have an undeniable passion for helping students but she does it with poise, patience, and devotion,” they said in their nomination. “She is selfless, compassionate, patient, wise, and driven.”

In a statement, Maher said she is overwhelmed and grateful.

“The North Farmington community has been a very important part of my life and I am honored to work with such caring and professional staff,” she said. “Most importantly, I enjoy being with the students and watching their lives unfold during high school. It is a great day to be a Raider!”

During an event held this fall, Maher will receive a certificate and a plaque to honor her achievement. Her name will also be added to the Oakland Counseling Association Terry Hood Winner plaque on display at Oakland Schools in Pontiac.