Council seats, mayor, millage on Farmington Hills ballot

Farmington Hills voters will on November 2 elect three council members and a mayor, and decide whether to renew a public safety millage.

Up for election are Valerie Knol, Michael Bridges, and Matthew Strickfaden, and mayor Vicki Barnett. Appointed in January of this year, Strickfaden has said he intends to pursue a full term.

Anyone interested in running for office can pick up an Affidavit of Identity and Nominating Petitions at the City Clerk’s Office, 31555 W. 11 Mile Road. Petitions are due by 4 p.m. on July 20.

To learn more, call 248-871-2410.