Costick Center in Farmington Hills open as relief center

Farmington, Farmington Hills

The City of Farmington Hills has opened the Costick Center through Sunday, July 11, to provide relief for anyone affected by Wednesday’s storms.

You don’t have to be a Farmington Hills resident to use the facility at 28600 W. 11 Mile Road. Those not vaccinated against COVID-19 are asked to consider wearing a mask.

Relief Center hours are:

  • Thursday, July 8 until 10 p.m.
  • Friday, July 9–7 a.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 10–7 a.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 11–10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

To learn more, call 248-473-1800; the line is answered 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Reported by