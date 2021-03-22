Coppola wine tasting benefits Governor Warner Mansion

An April 9 virtual tasting of Francis Ford Coppola wines hosted by Joe’s Produce in Livonia will benefit Farmington’s Governor Warner Mansion.

The evening starts at 6 p.m. with Sofia Prosecco. A charcuterie plate is paired with chardonnay; Joe’s Signature Salad, with pinot noir; and bistro steak, with cabernet. Vegetarian options are available.

Guests will learn about the wine (via Zoom) from Robbin Tottis of Coppola Winery.

Cost is $90 per couple. Reservations are required by 5 p.m. on April 5 at joesproduce.com/wine-events.