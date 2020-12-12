Construction, in-person learning on Farmington Schools agenda

Farmington Public Schools trustees will look at a bond construction plan and review information about in-person learning during their December 15 meeting.

Projects at four schools – East Middle School, Farmington High School, and Forest, Gill, and Lanigan Elementary Schools – will be part of a presentation related to the $98 million bond voters approved in March. Construction is expected to begin in Spring of 2021.

After updates on standards based grading, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and social and emotional learning, officials will look at return to in-person classes for elementary and secondary students. They’ll also review the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan.

The 6 p.m. meeting will be held electronically. Links for viewing and participating in public comment are posted on the district’s website. View the agenda and supporting materials here: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087.