Concerts return to Farmington Civic Theater

The Farmington Civic Theater’s Friday Night Live concert series is back with a new name, LIVE!

The focus on talented, local singer-songwriters remains the same. On January 17, Jeff Scott & Band take the stage to inaugurate the winter season.

Jeff’s been nominated for multiple Detroit Music Awards. The area singer-songwriter is known for his soulful voice and meticulously crafted melodies. With a base in classic pop music, Jeff incorporates elements of Americana, folk, R&B, soul and a bit of jazz, creating unique songs.

Special guest Bobby Pennock opens the evening. He’s an accomplished singer-songwriter whose style is reminiscent of folksingers Paul Simon and Harry Chapin. Bobby delivers with smooth vocals and crisp guitar work.

LIVE! continues with Bones Maki and the Blue Water Boys February 21, Olivia Millerschin March 20, and Nashtown Songwriters Round April 23.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in advance at Eventbrite.com and at the Farmington Civic Theater box office or at the door for $16. Cash only at the theater. In partnership with Go2Guy Productions.

The Farmington Civic Theater, is located in downtown Farmington at 33332 Grand River Avenue. Additional concert information is available at www.theFCT.com.