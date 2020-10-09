Computer access to return at Farmington, Hills libraries

Farmington Community Library (FCL) Director Riti Grover announced during a Thursday Board of Trustees meeting that patrons will soon have access to computers as buildings move into a new phase of the system’s reopening plan.

Both the Farmington and Farmington Hills libraries have been closed since mid-March to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The six-phase re-opening plan had buildings closed to the public until last month.

Starting October 12, Grover said, public computers will open up, and patrons will have access to printing, copying, scanning, and faxing services. Computer use will be limited to 30 minutes, with the option to request an extra 15 minutes.

A 30-minute gap between appointments on each machine will allow for cleaning and circulation of air, Grover said.

Patrons can still spend 30 minutes inside buildings to browse shelves, pick up holds, chat with reference librarians, and more. Grover said study rooms, meeting rooms, and public seating will remain unavailable.

Grover initially said that restrooms would remain closed to the public, but a public comment later in the meeting raised questions about potential violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Grover said she would look into the issue.

Expanded hours starting October 12 have buildings open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 12-7 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday, 12-6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Curbside pickup will continue.

“We can’t wait to have more patrons and more service,” Grover said.

To make a computer appointment, call the Farmington Hills library, 248-553-0300, or the Farmington library, 248-553-0321. To reserve time on Children’s Department computers, call 248-848-4315 (Farmington Hills) or 248-553-0321 ext. 220 (Farmington).

Later in the meeting, trustees approved a revised mask policy that Grover said is based on new directives from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Previously, the library required masks for children above age 2.

Now, “patrons ages five and up wishing to enter Farmington Community Library buildings are required to wear a mask or face covering and practice appropriate social distancing. The requirement to wear a face covering does not apply to individuals who are under five, though children two years or older are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering,” Grover said.