Compost available June 5 in Farmington Hills

Now that the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order has been lifted, compost will be available free of charge to Farmington Hills and Farmington residents starting on Friday, June 5, at the William Grace Dog Park, 29040 Shiawassee Road, east of Middlebelt.

Free compost is normally made available to residents of Farmington Hills and Farmington from May through September. The delay in the availability of the compost is due to the change in the pickup location and also to comply with coronavirus closures.

Residents are asked to please maintain social distancing while at the compost pickup site. In compliance with city park hours, compost is available to residents only (not for commercial use) from dawn until dusk.

To learn more, call 248-871-2850 or click on the Resident tab, then Refuse Collection – Yard Waste/Compost at fhgov.com.