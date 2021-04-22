Community Living Centers to plant tree donation April 30

Residents of Community Living Centers (CLC) Freedom House in Farmington will plant a tree on April 30 to celebrate Arbor Day.

Founded in 1968, CLC provides care for adults with developmental disabilities.

Steinkopf Nursery in Farmington Hills donated the Malus Royal Raindrops Crabapple, which will grow up to 15-20 feet tall and 12-15 feet wide. The company coordinated the donation with Mi Works Matters, a nonprofit that creates meaningful employment opportunities for people with developmental disabilities.

Mi Works Matters created Anastasia and Katie’s Coffee Shop and Café in Livonia as a place where people with and without disabilities can work in an inclusive and supportive environment. Employees receive training, onsite support, and a paycheck, while giving back to the community. The café serves coffee and other beverages, breakfast, lunch, and baked goods.

“Tree plantings are fun and create a legacy,” Mi Works Matters co-founder and board member Gale Wilcox said in a press release. “Along with the great personal satisfaction and long-lasting benefits, the tree will add beauty to the property as it blooms, crab apples for the birds and shade as it grows.”

Join the 10 a.m., April 30 planting ceremony at 22550 Farmington Road.