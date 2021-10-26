Community Equity group donates supplies to FPS schools

The Community Equity Organization (CEO), in conjunction with Danika Community Development Inc., held a school supply drive that garnered enough supplies to donate items to Lanigan Elementary School, Wood Creek Elementary School, and East Middle School.

Supplies were donated to CEO and Danika Community Development Inc. during a summer Meet and Greet and through Amazon. Each school received a box of supplies for each grade level. Donated items include folders, markers, backpacks, binders, pencil cases, notebooks, rulers, glue sticks, and much more.

“Since we are the largest Title I school in the District, this donation means a lot to our students, teachers, and families,” Lanigan principal Greg Smith said in a press release. “We are grateful for the support.”

Reported by Farmington Voice