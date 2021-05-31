Comment on Farmington Schools 21-22 budget Tuesday

Residents can comment Tuesday on how Farmington Public Schools spends their tax dollars during a public hearing on the 2021-22 budget.

According to documents included with the agenda packet, general fund revenues dropped by $7.2 million this year, to $140,047,545. Most of the 4.9 percent reduction comes from the loss of 300 students and lower special education costs and funding.

Spending has increased slightly, primarily because of increased staffing and other costs as students return to school buildings. The $140,810,838 in expenditures means officials will dip into the district’s fund balance, which would stand at around 19 percent.

Trustees will hold a closed meeting at 4:30 p.m. to talk about contract negotiations. Other items on the 6 p.m. meeting agenda include:

approval of a contract with the district’s new superintendent, Dr. Christopher Delgado

review of 2021-22 tax levy and 2020-21 budget amendments

approval of purchases including new board room furnishings and district-wide security improvements

acceptance of 2021 graduate lists

approval of the Education Support Professionals (ESP) Bargaining Contract

The board meeting will be cablecast on TV-10 (Spectrum cable channel 210) and live-streamed on youtube.com. Trustees and support staff will meet in person; others may watch and take part via WebEx, due to state-imposed restrictions on indoor gatherings. Learn more here: farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2080.

You’ll find the meeting agendas and supporting materials at meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087