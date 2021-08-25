Comment on Farmington Hills Police Dept. reaccreditation

Farmington Hills residents have an opportunity August 26 to comment as part of the Hills Police Department’s Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP) reaccreditation.

On August 25 and 26, assessors from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) finalize an On-Site Assessment of the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.

“Verification that the Farmington Hills Police Department meets the MLEAC’s ‘best practice’ standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve re-accreditation,” Police Chief Jeff King said in a press release. “This highly sought-after accomplishment is a source of pride to the community and members of the department.”

To make a comment of no longer than five minutes, call 248-871- 2761 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on August 26. Comments must address the agency’s compliance with Commission standards, which you can review at the police department, 31655 W. 11 Mile Rd.

You can also send comments to jpiggott@fhgov.com.

Address letters with comments to Accreditation Program Manager, Neal Rossow, Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, 3474 Alaiedon Pkwy, Suite 600, Okemos, MI 48864.

“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar Michigan law enforcement agencies,” Rossow said. “The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.”

Accreditation is valid for three years. The department earned its first accreditation in 2018.