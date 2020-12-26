Colleges welcome, honor Farmington Hills students

University of Kentucky welcomes local freshmen

The University of Kentucky’s College of Arts & Sciences welcomes 1,593 members of its incoming freshman class for Fall 2020. Among the new students are two from Farmington Hills:

Jade Forest, whose academic major is Chemistry.

Hailey Walker, whose academic major is Psychology.

Locals among University of the Cumberlands grads

University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky honored these summer graduates from Farmington Hills:

Sripriya Bayyapu, who completed their Master of Science in Information Systems Security

Sriya Gottipati, who completed their Master of Science in Information Technology

Tejaswi Puvvula, who completed their Master of Science in Information Technology

Shiva Tej Dudela, who completed their Master of Science in Project Management

Sanders earns Miami University degree

Justice Sanders of Farmington Hills was among more than 500 students from Miami University who received degrees during the summer semester of 2020. Sanders graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology/Premedical Studies.