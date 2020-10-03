Colleges, universities honor Farmington area students

Erickson Named to BJU Bruins Women’s Soccer Team

Courtney Erickson, a resident of Farmington Hills, is on the Bob Jones University Bruins women’s soccer team roster for the 2020-2021 academic year. Erickson is a sophomore majoring in Kinesiology. On September 26, she was named the Ronald Blue Trust Player of the Game, as the team lost 3-1 to Belmont Abbey in Belmont, North Carolina. Erickson demonstrated strong defensive performance and leadership to prevent the opposing team from expanding the gap in points.

Ikner Named a 2019-2020 Daktronics Scholar-Athlete

Ashley Ikner of Farmington Hills was named a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete for the 2019-2020 academic year at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. Criteria for earning this distinction include reaching at least junior status and maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Fozilova graduates from Hofstra University

Rikhsikhon Fozilova of Farmington Hills graduated from Hofstra University this spring earning a Bachelor of Science in Sustainability Studies. Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, New York.