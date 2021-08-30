Colleges, universities honor Farmington area students

Bryant on Emerson dean’s list

Elly Bryant or Farmington Hills earned a place on the Emerson College dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Bryant is majoring in Stage and Production Management and is a member of the class of 2024. The requirement to make the list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

Newhard earns Wheaton dean’s list honor

Farmington Hills resident Lauren Newhard earned a spot on the Wheaton College spring semester dean’s list. The list honors undergrads carrying 12 or more credit hours who achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Black ranks on Miami dean’s list

Miami University named Farmington Hills resident Skyler Black to its spring semester dean’s list. The school honors the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division. Black is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, Emerging Tech, Business & Design.

Kozaczynski excels at Hofstra

Abigail Kozaczynski of Farmington Hills earned a spot on the spring dean’s list at Hofstra University with a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Neibauer earns Miami University degree

Nick Neibauer of Farmington Hills was among more than 4,000 students from Miami University who received degrees during spring commencement May 14-16. Neibauer graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Liberal Studies.