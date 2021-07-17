Colleges, universities honor Farmington area students

Farmington area students graduated and earned academic honors this spring from colleges and universities across the country.

Marquette completes research project in England

Farmington Hills resident Mary Marquette, a senior majoring in Robotics Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), recently completed a team research project titled “Mapping Private Non-Residential Parking in Worcester England”.

All WPI graduates complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to address an important societal need or issue. Students usually travel to the project center for seven-week terms. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they worked remotely, using videoconferencing and other technology to complete their projects.

Ikner named to Cumberlands dean’s list

Ashley Ikner of Farmington Hills earned a spot on the spring 2021 dean’s list at University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky.

To be eligible, she enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and maintained a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50.

Semposki graduates from Ohio University

Farmington Hills resident Alexandra Semposki graduated from the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University this spring, with a Master of Science (Physics) degree.

Locals make Alma College dean’s list

These local students earned a spot on the Alma College dean’s list, with a 3.5 or better grade point average, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits:

Merrick Bay of Farmington

Zoe Dawson of Farmington

Emily Flynn of Farmington Hills

Luke Losie of Farmington Hills

Danielle Nykanen of Farmington Hills

Nicholas Przeslawski of Farmington

Farmington Hills students on Alabama dean’s list

These Farmington Hills students attending the University of Alabama made the president’s list with academic records of 4.0:

Jeffrey Bell

Kayley Chandra

Timothy Sullivan

Lombard earns Nebraska-Lincoln dean’s list spot

Gunnar Romain Lombard of Farmington Hills, a sophomore actuarial science major, earned a spot on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln spring College of Business spring dean’s list.

Albion College honors local students

Albion College recognized these local graduates and honorees during spring semester:

Jennafer Khoury, Farmington Hills, graduated cum laude with a degree in kinesiology-exercise science and a minor in psychology.

Raymond Massa of Farmington earned a spot on the dean’s list.

Alyssa Myers of Farmington Hills earned a spot on the dean’s list.

Ray Paige of Farmington Hills graduated cum laude with a degree in biology.

Christiana Palmer of Farmington Hills graduated cum laude with a degree in environmental studies and a minor in English. Palmer also earned a spot on the dean’s list.

Nina Smith earned a spot on the dean’s list.

Hala Yazdani of Farmington Hills graduated with a degree in kinesiology-exercise science and a minor in marketing management with a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service.