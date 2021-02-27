Colleges report Farmington area student honors

Locals earn degree, honors at University of Alabama

Saura Sahu of Farmington Hills received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama during the school’s fall commencement December 12.

Kayley Chandra and Timothy Sullivan, both of Farmington Hills, were named to the fall University Presidents List. To qualify, the full-time students carried 4.0 grade point averages.

Ikner named to Cumberlands Dean’s List

Ashley Ikner of Farmington Hills qualified for the fall semester Dean’s List at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

McCormick makes Cedarville Dean’s List

Phoebe McCormick of Farmington Hills was named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for fall 2020. This recognition required McCormick to maintain a 3.5 minimum grade point average, while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Hofstra names Kozaczynski to Dean’s List

Abigail Kozaczynski of Farmington Hills earned a spot on the fall semester Dean’s List at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. She achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the recognition.

George State names locals to Dean’s List

Georgia State University has named two local students to its fall 2020 semester Dean’s List.

Francesca Tabor of Farmington Hills, who is studying in Pre-Marketing, and Jalen Thomas of Farmington, who is studying Pre-Finance, were honored. To be eligible, they earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit.

Two earn academic honors at Wheaton College

Robert Irwin and Lauren Newhard, both of Farmington Hills, earned a spot on the fall semester Dean’s List at Wheaton College in Illinois. To qualify, they carried 12 or more credit hours and achieved a 3.5 or higher grade point average.