College Board recognizes Farmington Public Schools students

The College Board National Recognition Programs recently honored five Farmington Public Schools students.

The national programs connect students with universities across the country, helping them stand out during the admissions process. Students receive National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

Eligible students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on standardized tests and Advanced Placement exams, and must be African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Local students honored include:

North Farmington High School

National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholars: Angel Garcia De La Cruz and Jose Camino-Cantu

National African American Recognition Program Scholar: Ava Laura

Farmington High School

National African American Recognition Program Scholar: Nina Johnson and Victoria Atwater

“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition,” said Dr. Bobbie Goodrum, Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during the admission process.”