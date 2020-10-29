College Board honors four Farmington Schools students

North Farmington High seniors Terrence Bartell, class president, and Alden Wiredu, and seniors Cameron Duplessis and Eric Winston from Farmington High School have been honored by the College Board National African American Recognition Program.

The College Board National Recognition Programs create pathways to college for students from underrepresented communities by awarding them academic honors and connecting them with universities across the country. To be considered, students must:

Take the PSAT/NMSQT in October of their junior year.

Achieve the minimum requested PSAT/NMSQT scores (qualifying level may vary by state each year).

Earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher by the middle of their junior year.

Identify as African American, Hispanic or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

“We are excited to see the accomplishments of our scholars being celebrated by such a prestigious organization,” stated Bobbie Goodrum, Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “We are sure that these students will continue to excel in the future.”