Club for young explorers launches in Farmington Hills

Kids ages 7-12 can explore nature after school with the Farmington-area Outdoor Xplorers (FOX) Club, held 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays from September 22 through November 10.

Each week brings a new theme, like animal tracking, bird watching, ponding, outdoor survival skills, and more. FOX Club members meet at the Nature Center in Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Road, and the program takes place entirely outdoors.

Kids should dress for the weather, bring a snack and a water bottle for this drop-off program.

Space is limited; pre-register at recreg.fhgov.com or in person at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. The fee is $80 residents/$90 non-residents.

Call the Nature Center at 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com for more information this and upcoming programs.