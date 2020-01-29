City of Farmington Hills needs 2020 election inspectors

The Farmington Hills City Clerk is seeking highly motivated individuals to work the 2020 Elections starting with the March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election. Computer experience is preferred but not required.

Inspectors can expect a fast-paced environment where they work as part of a team to process voters at the precincts on Election Day. The City is seeking Inspectors who will be 18 years of age on or before March 10, 2020. Inspectors are required to be registered electors in the State of Michigan.

The hours for Election Inspectors are from 6 a.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day. Attendance at a training session is required for new Inspectors.

Election Inspectors are paid $180 for the day and will receive an additional $15 for the required training session (approximately two hours.)

Assignments are being reviewed now. If you are interested, please contact the Farmington Hills City Clerk at 248-871-2420.