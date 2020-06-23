City of Farmington Hills hires new finance director

Chelsea resident Thomas Skrobola has been selected to serve as the City of Farmington Hills’ new Finance Director, replacing Steve Barr, who held the position for three years.

Skrobola previously served as the Finance Director for the City of Toledo, as a Property Tax Manager for the City of Detroit, as the Director of Management Services/Chief Financial Officer for the City of Kalamazoo, as the Finance Director/Treasurer for the City of Rochester, and as the Village Manager for Cassopolis, Michigan. In addition, he has held positions including President, Committee Chair, and Treasurer during more than 14 years of membership with the Michigan Government Finance Officers Association.

He holds a Master’s Degree and a Bachelor’s Degree, both in Public Administration from Eastern Michigan University.

Skrobola began his new role on June 15. He and his wife, Isa, have 12 children, Francisco and Rafael are seniors at the University of Michigan, and Teresa, Rosa, Lucia, Tommy, Miguel, Jacinta, Gabriel, Andrew, Stephen, and Elena are homeschooled.