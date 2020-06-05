City of Farmington Hills buildings to re-open Monday, June 15

With Plexiglass shields, masks, and plenty of social distancing, the City of Farmington Hills will on June 15 reopen City Hall and the Division of Public Works.

The move comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer this week lifted at stay-at-home Executive Order.

All staff members will return to work on June 8 and be available by appointment that week 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. While the Costick Center will reopen on June 15, visitors will only have access to the front desk. The Longacre House will reopen by appointment only; call 248-477-8404.

Visitors who are not from the same household should practices social distancing, and anyone who feels ill or has COVID-19 symptoms should not enter city buildings.

Decisions about summer camps and other Special Services summer activities have not been finalized. They’ll be announced on the city’s website, fhgov.com.

Employee screening

Visitors should expect to see employees wearing masks and other personal protection equipment in common areas. In addition to self-screening, the city will require employees to increase hand washing, use hand sanitizer and disinfectant sprays within each department and around the building. Surfaces and work equipment will be cleaned and sanitized daily.

Employees who interact with residents, contractors, and vendors will wear masks and practice social distancing.

Other changes include:

The Police Department’s Records Section will return to full operations for the public on June 15.

Simple Recycling will resume curbside clothing and household goods collection as of Monday, June 8.

Free compost is now available to Farmington Hills and Farmington residents only (not for commercial use) from dawn to dusk at the new compost location on the site of the William Grace Dog Park at 29040 Shiawassee Road.

The Farmington Hills Golf Club and Driving Range are both open, and restrictions on golf cart usage will be lifted on June 8. For more information or tee time reservations, call the Pro Shop at 248-476-5910.

The Greek Islands Bar & Grill at the Farmington Hills Golf Club is open for business as of Monday, June 8. For information, call the restaurant at 248-957-6734.

Playgrounds at all City parks and the Skate Park at Founders Sports Park reopened June 5.

The Splash Pad at Heritage Park is being resurfaced with plans to reopen on Friday, June 12.

To read the full re-opening statement, visit the city’s Facebook page.