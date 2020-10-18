City council looks at plan for Farmington Road gas station

Farmington city council members will on Monday consider a Brownfield Redevelopment Plan for a new gas station at 22145 Farmington Road.

The former Clark gas station has been closed for almost 10 years. New owner SLR Investments, LLC, an arm of Royal Oak-based Royal Gas & Oil, brought plans forward in 2017 and requested a site plan amendment in 2019. Improvements will include a 3,800-square-foot convenience store, new underground tanks, and canopy improvements.

The brownfield designation allows the city to finance up to $308,402 in eligible activities, which include environmental assessments, a hazardous materials survey, contaminated soils transport, demolition of an existing building and removal of materials, removal of asphalt paving, and more.

Officials will hold a public hearing on the project before a vote on the project. Their 7 p.m. electronic meeting agenda also includes:

Second reading and consideration of a Social District ordinance

A resolution approving a DDA (Downtown Development Authority) Plan Amendment

Planned Unit Development agreement amendment for Samurai Steak House

Construction estimates for Farmington Roads Maintenance & Rehabilitation, Bel-Aire Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project, and the Mayfield Street Reconstruction

Authorizing a $64,000 loan from the General Fund to the Civic Theater for expenses during the COVID-19 shutdown

Payment for a Live Scan Fingerprint Capture Station and Public Safety building security camera upgrades

The meeting will be held on the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Learn how to access and comment here: farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meeting-Oct-29,-2020.aspx (the link date is incorrect). To view the meeting agenda and supporting materials, visit farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx.